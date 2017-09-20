LONDON — European stock markets put on a mixed show during early afternoon trading on Wednesday.The CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.1 percent to 5,242.47, and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.6 percent to 7,279.43. Meanwhile, Milan's FTSE MIB fell 0.2 percent to 22,376.59, and the DAX in Frankfurt declined 0.1 percent to 12,557.83.The euro traded at $1.19, the pound fetched $1.35 and the Danish krone was equal to $0.16 at 12:00 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly on the rise with the biggest gainers including Italia Independent Group, 4.9 percent to 5.10 euros; MySale Group, 3.3 percent to 1.05 pounds, and Danish jeweler Pandora, 2.5 percent to 636.50 kroner.Among the few stocks that lost ground were French Connection Group, 3.9 percent to 0.42 pounds; Burberry, 1.4 percent to 17.54 pounds, and Zalando, 1.5 percent to 41.19 euros. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>