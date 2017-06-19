LONDON — European stock markets were mostly up in morning trading on Monday, with the exception of Milan's FTSE MIB, which fell 0.1 percent to 20,914.62.

The CAC 40 in Paris rose 1 percent to 5,315.90, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, up 0.9 percent to 12,872.52. The FTSE 100 in London gained 0.5 percent to 7,500.18.