European Stock Markets Mostly Rise Retail and luxury stocks were generally up, as well, in morning trading on Monday. By Lorelei Marfil on June 19, 2017 LONDON — European stock markets were mostly up in morning trading on Monday, with the exception of Milan's FTSE MIB, which fell 0.1 percent to 20,914.62. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 1 percent to 5,315.90, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, up 0.9 percent to 12,872.52. The FTSE 100 in London gained 0.5 percent to 7,500.18. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus