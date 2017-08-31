LONDON — European stock markets were on the upswing in morning trading on Thursday.The CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX in Frankfurt both rose 0.5 percent, to 5,081.58 and 12,077.04, respectively. The FTSE MIB in Milan was up 0.4 percent to 21,575.05, while the FTSE 100 in London advanced 0.2 percent to 7,382.32.The euro traded at $1.19, while the pound fetched $1.29 at 9:15 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly on the rise with the morning’s biggest gainers including Brunello Cucinelli, 5 percent to 26 euros; Mulberry Group, 3.9 percent to 10.83 pounds, and Adidas, 1.3 percent to 188.10 euros.Among the few stocks that lost ground was Carrefour, down 12 percent to 17.17 euros, a day after the group reported operating profit fell 12.1 percent in the first half of 2017. MySale Group declined 3.2 percent to 0.97 pounds; French Connection Group, 1.8 percent to 0.40 pounds, and Asos.com, 1.6 percent to 56.40 pounds.
With this year's Burning Man underway, WWD talked to photographer Anders Overgaard about his new book "Nothing Left," which details the annual festival. He attended the festival in 2013 and captured over 20,000 frames. See more of Overgaard's photos, like this one here, on WWD.com. #wwdeye
"[My parents'] greatest advice to me was to always try to be brave in complicated characters, and bring great humor to those characters, even in the saddest of moments," @lauradern tells WWD's @leighen. Read more at link in bio. #wwdeye 📷 @shayanhathaway styled by @cristinaehrlich
Introducing Grammar, a new capsule collection of organic cotton women's shirts - in all white. The collection will be available for pre-order on Kickstarter starting September 5. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
Milliner Stephen Jones puts on the finishing touches to the headpiece he designed for Miranda Kerr's May 2017 wedding, during the installation of the Christian Dior retrospective at the National Gallery of Victoria in Australia. #wwdfashion (📷: @seanfennessy)