LONDON — European stock markets were on the upswing in morning trading on Thursday.The CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX in Frankfurt both rose 0.5 percent, to 5,081.58 and 12,077.04, respectively. The FTSE MIB in Milan was up 0.4 percent to 21,575.05, while the FTSE 100 in London advanced 0.2 percent to 7,382.32.The euro traded at $1.19, while the pound fetched $1.29 at 9:15 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly on the rise with the morning’s biggest gainers including Brunello Cucinelli, 5 percent to 26 euros; Mulberry Group, 3.9 percent to 10.83 pounds, and Adidas, 1.3 percent to 188.10 euros.Among the few stocks that lost ground was Carrefour, down 12 percent to 17.17 euros, a day after the group reported operating profit fell 12.1 percent in the first half of 2017. MySale Group declined 3.2 percent to 0.97 pounds; French Connection Group, 1.8 percent to 0.40 pounds, and Asos.com, 1.6 percent to 56.40 pounds.