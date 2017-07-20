By  on July 20, 2017

LONDON — European stock markets were on the rise in morning trading on Thursday.

The DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.7 percent to 12,536.48, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.6 percent to 5,247.21. The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4 percent to 7,461.84, while the FTSE MIB in Milan rose 0.3 percent to 21,550.45.

