LONDON — European stock markets were on the rise in morning trading on Thursday.
The DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.7 percent to 12,536.48, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.6 percent to 5,247.21. The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4 percent to 7,461.84, while the FTSE MIB in Milan rose 0.3 percent to 21,550.45.
Steve Aoki held a presentation, a runway show and outdoor concert for his men's line Dim Mak. Here's a look from his spring 2018 collection, which was titled "Paradise Found." #wwdfashion #wwdmens (📷: George Chinsee)
"I thought years ago that [Jaime] was going to bite the bullet. [The writers] knew who would be left standing, but they never told us so it was this constant guessing game," says @gameofthrones actor @nikolajwilliamcw. See what the actor had to say about season 7 and the show ultimately coming to end on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @tomgoldblum)