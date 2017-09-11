LONDON — Europe’s major markets were on the rise in mid-morning trading on Monday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.The French market was up 1.3 percent to 5,179.55, followed by the FTSE MIB in Milan and the DAX in Frankfurt, both up 1.2 percent to 22,036.49 and 12,449.24, respectively.The euro traded at $1.20, while the pound fetched $1.32 and the Swiss franc equaled $1.06 at 10:55 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were also on the upswing, with the morning’s biggest risers including Zalando, up 2.8 percent to 41.26 euros; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds; Hugo Boss, 1.5 percent to 74.40 euros; Geox, 3 percent to 3.32 euros; and Salvatore Ferragamo, 1.5 percent to 24.01 euros.Among the few stocks to lose ground were Koovs.com, down 0.5 percent to 0.32 pounds after the company announced last week that losses had widened, while Associated British Foods dipped 2.1 percent to 31.97 pounds after the company released a full-year trading update showing strong momentum in the Primark business.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>
WWD has asked industry insiders to show you NYFW from their vantage point. First up, beauty and fashion influencer Marianna Hewitt, who's showing you what goes into her backstage coverage at the Cushnie et Ochs show on our Instagram Stories. #nyfw #ss18 #wwdfashion
Zac Zac Posen is introducing a new line of bags, called Eartha Kits, in January. Customers can choose between 20 push pins ranging from letters, flowers and emojis to customize their bag. #wwdfashion #nyfw
KDC and ATM team up on a #NYFW hat collab that challenges the fashion industry to slow down. The message serves as a reminder to take a deep breath amidst faced paced fashion week. Their #KCDxATMSlowDown Instagram campaign will also support the CFDA Health Initiative. #wwdnews #wwdfashion
On today's special edition cover: Gigi Hadid wearing a figure-hugging evening gown on the Tom Ford runway. The designer stuck to the high-glam, super-sexy styles for which he is known for his spring 2018 collection. #nyfw #ss18 #wwdfashion