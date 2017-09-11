LONDON — Europe’s major markets were on the rise in mid-morning trading on Monday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.The French market was up 1.3 percent to 5,179.55, followed by the FTSE MIB in Milan and the DAX in Frankfurt, both up 1.2 percent to 22,036.49 and 12,449.24, respectively.The euro traded at $1.20, while the pound fetched $1.32 and the Swiss franc equaled $1.06 at 10:55 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were also on the upswing, with the morning’s biggest risers including Zalando, up 2.8 percent to 41.26 euros; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds; Hugo Boss, 1.5 percent to 74.40 euros; Geox, 3 percent to 3.32 euros; and Salvatore Ferragamo, 1.5 percent to 24.01 euros.Among the few stocks to lose ground were Koovs.com, down 0.5 percent to 0.32 pounds after the company announced last week that losses had widened, while Associated British Foods dipped 2.1 percent to 31.97 pounds after the company released a full-year trading update showing strong momentum in the Primark business. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>