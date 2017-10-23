By  on October 23, 2017

LONDON — European stock markets logged modest gains in morning trading on Monday.The DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.3 percent to 13,024.29. The CAC 40 in Paris and the FTSE MIB in Milan both gained 0.2 percent, to 5,382.92 and 22,394.76, respectively. The FTSE 100 in London increased 0.1 percent to 7,530.11.The euro traded at $1.17 and the pound at $1.17 at 11:15 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly up, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Safilo Group, 3.9 percent to 5.49 euros; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and Britain's Bonmarché Holdings, 2 percent to 0.91 pounds.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were Joules Group, 1.7 percent to 2.89 pounds; Yoox Net-a-porter, 1.4 percent to 32.22 euros, and Koovs.com, 1.1 percent to 0.26 pounds.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>

