LONDON — European stocks logged modest gains in morning trading on Tuesday.The DAX in Frankfurt and the FTSE 100 in London, both advanced 0.6 percent to 12,136.34 and 7,364.34, respectively. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.4 percent to 5,107.68 while the FTSE MIB in Milan increased 0.1 percent to 21,769.91.The euro traded at $1.17, pound at $1.28 and the Danish krone at $0.15 at 10:15 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly up, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Tesco, 3.1 percent to 1.82 pounds; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and Danish jeweler Pandora 1.7 percent to 622.50 kroner.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were French Connection Group, 2.4 percent to 0.41 pounds; Mulberry Group 1.6 percent to 10.48 pounds, and J. Sainsbury, 1.7 percent to 2.33 pounds.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>
Virgil Abloh and Nike announce new design project "The 10," where the Off-White designer reconstructs ten iconic Nike models. During NYFW, Nike will introduce a space in partnership with Abloh to celebrate their collab. Get all the details and see what other initiatives Nike is pursuing during fashion week on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
Virgil Abloh and Nike announce new design project "The 10," where the Off-White designer reconstructs ten iconic Nike models. During NYFW, Nike will introduce a space in partnership with Abloh to celebrate their collab. Get all the details and see what other initiatives Nike is pursuing during fashion week on WWD.com. #wwdfashion