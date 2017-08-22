LONDON — European stocks logged modest gains in morning trading on Tuesday.The DAX in Frankfurt and the FTSE 100 in London, both advanced 0.6 percent to 12,136.34 and 7,364.34, respectively. The CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.4 percent to 5,107.68 while the FTSE MIB in Milan increased 0.1 percent to 21,769.91.The euro traded at $1.17, pound at $1.28 and the Danish krone at $0.15 at 10:15 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly up, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Tesco, 3.1 percent to 1.82 pounds; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and Danish jeweler Pandora 1.7 percent to 622.50 kroner.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were French Connection Group, 2.4 percent to 0.41 pounds; Mulberry Group 1.6 percent to 10.48 pounds, and J. Sainsbury, 1.7 percent to 2.33 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>