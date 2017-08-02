By  on August 2, 2017

LONDON – Europe’s major markets were in retreat in mid-morning trading on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100 in London leading the way.

The British market was down 0.4 percent to 7,397.99, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, which lost 0.3 percent to 5,111.35.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus