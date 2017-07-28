By  on July 28, 2017

LONDON – Europe’s major markets were down in mid-morning trading on Friday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.

The French market fell 1.1 percent to 5,130.19, followed by the FTSE MIB in Milan, 0.7 percent to 21,484.22, and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.5 percent to 12,144.58. The FTSE 100 in London was down 0.4 percent to 7,410.29.

