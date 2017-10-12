LONDON — Europe’s major markets were in retreat in early afternoon trading on Thursday, with the exception of the FTSE 100 in London, which rose 0.3 percent to 7,557.16.The FTSE MIB in Milan led the downturn, falling 0.5 percent to 22,434.68, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.2 percent to 5,349.43, and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.1 percent to 12,963.11.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.32 and the Swiss franc equaled $1.03 at 1:15 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Burberry Group, 2.7 percent to 18.97 pounds; Brunello Cucinelli, 1.1 percent to 27.20 euros; Aeffe, 1.6 percent to 1.95 euros, and Italia Independent Group, 1.8 percent to 5.10 euros.Among the morning’s biggest fallers were Koovs.com, 6.3 percent to 0.24 pounds; Essilor, 1.7 percent to 101.65 pounds; Kering, 0.2 percent to 357 euros, after the company confirmed on Wednesday that its Gucci division would no longer use real fur in its collections; Luxottica Group, 1.8 percent to 46.33 euros, and Safilo, 1.9 percent to 5.46 euros. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>