LONDON — Europe’s major markets were in retreat in early afternoon trading on Thursday, with the exception of the FTSE 100 in London, which rose 0.3 percent to 7,557.16.The FTSE MIB in Milan led the downturn, falling 0.5 percent to 22,434.68, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.2 percent to 5,349.43, and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.1 percent to 12,963.11.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.32 and the Swiss franc equaled $1.03 at 1:15 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Burberry Group, 2.7 percent to 18.97 pounds; Brunello Cucinelli, 1.1 percent to 27.20 euros; Aeffe, 1.6 percent to 1.95 euros, and Italia Independent Group, 1.8 percent to 5.10 euros.Among the morning’s biggest fallers were Koovs.com, 6.3 percent to 0.24 pounds; Essilor, 1.7 percent to 101.65 pounds; Kering, 0.2 percent to 357 euros, after the company confirmed on Wednesday that its Gucci division would no longer use real fur in its collections; Luxottica Group, 1.8 percent to 46.33 euros, and Safilo, 1.9 percent to 5.46 euros.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>
"Seeing two women on screen being total badasses and taking names is important for girls watching the show and anybody now. It's the right time for that - for girl power," says @cw_dynasty's @lizgillz. The actress stars in The CW's remake of "Dynasty," the popular Eighties soap opera. See what the Gillies had to say about her first leading role and the luxurious outfits she gets to wear for it on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
World-renowned music producer and DJ Martin Garrix will be in NYC for an exclusive performance tonight celebrating Armani Exchange’s “New Energy. Same Spirit” event. Follow @armaniexchange for live coverage of the event. #axfw17 #axchange
The “Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography” exhibit opened at the La Venaria Reale in Italy this weekend. The retrospective shows the iconic photographer’s work during his almost 40-year career –– like the one pictured here that Lindbergh took of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelist, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford in 1990. #wwdeye (📷: @therealpeterlindbergh)
"It's very obvious that [Cheryl is] a broken little girl who just needs love. Who hasn't been in that part of their life trying to figure out who they are?" says "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch. @madelame sat down with WWD to talk about why she's drawn to Cheryl and the show's second season, which premieres October 11. Link in bio. #wwdeye (📷: @chrismiggs)
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion
Warner Bros. brought back shades of its retail past and spotlighted its treasury of cartoon characters with a pop-up in NYC yesterday. Danielle DiFerdinando of @dnhandbags was the featured designer in the pop-up, which showcases her line of whimsical and colorful character handbags. #wwdfashion (📷: @gabilincoln)