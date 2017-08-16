LONDON – Europe’s major markets were on the upswing in late morning trading on Wednesday, with the FTSE MIB in Milan leading the way.

The Italian market was up 1.2 percent to 21,985.80, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 1.1 percent to 5,199.00 and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.9 percent to 12,290.71. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.7 percent to 7,433.02.