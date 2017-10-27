By  on October 27, 2017

LONDON – Europe’s major markets advanced in late morning trading on Friday, with the exception of Milan’s FTSE MIB, which was down 0.2 percent to 22,757.04.The CAC 40 in Paris gained the most ground, climbing 1.1 percent to 5,513.53, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.8 percent to 13,242.13, and the FTSE 100 in London, 0.2 percent to 7,502.56.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.32 at 12:10 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were also on the upswing, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds; Luxottica, 2.5 percent to 48.43 euros; Tod’s, 1.9 percent to 56.70 euros, and Koovs.com, 3.3 percent to 0.26 pounds. Italia Independent Group was up 2.2 percent to 5 euros, while Zalando climbed 1.1 percent to 42.37 euros.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were Aeffe, 1.2 percent to 2.30 euros; Boohoo.com, 1.9 percent to 1.97 pounds, and French Connection, 0.3 percent to 0.43 pounds.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>

To access this article, click here to subscribe or to log in.

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus