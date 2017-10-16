LONDON — Europe’s major markets made small gains in morning trading on Monday, with the DAX in Frankfurt leading the way.The German market was up 0.2 percent to 13,016.35, followed by the FTSE 100 in London, the CAC 40 in Paris and the FTSE MIB in Milan, all of which gained 0.1 percent, to 7,543.88, to 5,359.35 and to 22,438.79, respectively.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.33 at 12:35 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Koovs.com, 14.9 percent to 0.28 pounds, after the online retailer announced it was entering the U.K. via a partnership for plus-size fashion with N Brown Group in December.Mulberry was up 1.3 percent to 10.99 pounds, while Carrefour rose 1.6 percent to 17.43 euros after the company announced the appointment of Matthieu Malige as chief financial officer. Malige had previously held the same position at Fnac — and then Fnac Darty — where he worked with Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour's current chief executive officer.Gemfields was up 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, while Ted Baker climbed 1.1 percent to 27.71 pounds.Among the stocks to lose the most ground were Asos.com, 2 percent to 57.36 pounds; Joules Group, 1.1 percent to 2.82 pounds, and Boohoo.com, 2.6 percent to 1.97 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>