LONDON — Europe’s major markets made small gains in mid-morning trading on Friday, with the exception of the FTSE MIB in Milan, which dipped 0.2 percent to 21,394.84.

The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.2 percent to 7,501.77, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX in Frankfurt, which both climbed 0.1 percent to 5,204.45 and 12,453.64, respectively.