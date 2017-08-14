By  on August 14, 2017

LONDON — Europe’s major markets surged in mid-morning trading on Monday following a week in the doldrums due to a war of words between the U.S. and North Korea.

All major markets were up, led by the FTSE MIB in Milan, which climbed 1.2 percent to 21,612.90, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 1 percent to 12,136.02 and the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.8 percent to 5,103.77. The FTSE 100 in London climbed 0.6 percent to 7,350.97.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus