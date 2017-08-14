LONDON — Europe’s major markets surged in mid-morning trading on Monday following a week in the doldrums due to a war of words between the U.S. and North Korea.

All major markets were up, led by the FTSE MIB in Milan, which climbed 1.2 percent to 21,612.90, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 1 percent to 12,136.02 and the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.8 percent to 5,103.77. The FTSE 100 in London climbed 0.6 percent to 7,350.97.