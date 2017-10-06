LONDON — Europe’s major markets were uneven in mid-morning trading on Friday, while retail and luxury stocks were mostly down.The FTSE MIB in Milan fell 0.8 percent to 22,380.71, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.2 percent to 5,370.67. The FTSE 100 in London and the DAX in Frankfurt were both up 0.1 percent to 7,517.20 and to 12,976.13 respectively.The euro traded at $1.17, while the pound fetched $1.32, and the Swiss franc equaled $1.02 at 11:40 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly down. The few stocks that gained ground included Debenhams, 1.6 percent to 0.47 pounds and Mulberry Group, 0.6 percent to 10.75 pounds.Among the morning’s biggest fallers were Brunello Cucinelli, 2.3 percent to 26.35 euros; Geox, 2.5 percent to 3.47 euros; Safilo Group, 1.5 percent to 5.57 euros; Koovs.com, 1.9 percent to 0.26 pounds, and The Swatch Group, 1.6 percent to 76.45 Swiss francs.