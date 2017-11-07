LONDON – Europe’s major markets seesawed in late-morning trading on Tuesday.The FTSE MIB in Milan was up 0.2 percent to 23,035.50, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.1 percent to 13,480.79. The FTSE 100 in London dipped 0.2 percent to 7,550.62, while the CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.1 percent to 5,500.68.The euro traded at $1.16, while the pound fetched $1.31 and the Swiss franc equaled $1.00 at 12:05 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly down, with Debenhams among the morning’s few gainers. Shares in the British department store chain were up 1.9 percent to 0.42 pounds.Among the morning’s biggest fallers were Zalando, 5.1 percent to 41.20 euros, and Associated British Foods, 3.7 percent to 32.20 pounds, after the company delivered full-year results that were ahead of consensus, and said Primark had performed strongly in the period ended Sept. 17.Asos.com was down 1.8 percent to 58.83 pounds, while Geox dipped 1.1 percent to 3.74 euros. Tod’s declined 2.8 percent to 55 euros and Koovs, 4.7 percent to 0.24 pounds. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>