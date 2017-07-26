LONDON — European stock markets were on the upswing in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.

The French market was up 0.7 percent to 5,198.76, followed by the FTSE MIB in Milan and the FTSE 100 in London, which climbed 0.4 percent to 21,541.46 and 7,466.09, respectively. The DAX in Frankfurt rose 0.3 percent to 12,304.37.