LONDON – Europe’s major markets were on the rise in late morning trading on Monday with the FTSE MIB in Milan leading the way.

The Italian market climbed 1.6 percent to 20,907.46, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 1 percent to 5,173.09, and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.7 percent to 12,414.05. The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4 percent to 7,338.02.