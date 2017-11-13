LONDON – Europe’s major markets edged down in late morning trading on Monday, with the exception of the FTSE 100 in London, which was up 0.1 percent to 7,438.97.The FTSE MIB in Milan led the decline, falling 0.6 percent to 22,426.55, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.4 percent to 5,360.97, and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.3 percent to 13,084.13.The euro traded at $1.17, while the pound fetched $1.32 and the Swiss franc equaled $1.00 at 12:30 p.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly down, including Zalando, 1.6 percent to 39.57 euros; Yoox Net-a-porter.com, 1.5 percent to 28.62 euros; Aeffe, 2.1 percent to 2.29 euros; Geox, 3 percent to 2.84 euros; Safilo Group, 2.6 percent to 4.60 euros, and Koovs.com, 2.1 percent to 0.26 pounds.Burberry shares narrowed last week's losses although the stock remained in the doldrums, falling 0.9 percent to 17.31 pounds after chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti laid out his vision for the company during an investor meeting last Thursday.While his five-year plan, which entails flat revenues and operating profits for the first two years, rattled the share price – the stock was down as much as 12 percent on the London Stock Exchange after Gobbetti’s presentation – it clearly spoke to one big-name investor.On Friday, GBL Energy Sàrl, the investment fund controlled by the Belgian billionaire Albert Frère and the Desmarais family trust, upped its stake in the British brand to 6.01 percent from 4 percent.It was the second time this year that GBL has raised its stake in Burberry after making its initial investment in March. As reported, GBL has also taken a stake in Adidas and backs the mid-market private equity firm Ergon Capital Partners, a former owner of Italy’s Golden Goose Deluxe Brand.Among the few stocks that gained ground were Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and Tod’s, 1.1 percent to 55 euros.Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)