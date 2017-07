LONDON — Europe’s major markets seesawed in mid-morning trading on Tuesday, whil retail and luxury stocks were mostly down.

The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.7 percent to 7,321.86, while the FTSE MIB in Milan and the DAX in Frankfurt climbed 0.2 percent to 21,242.26 and to 12,468.89, respectively. The CAC 40 in Paris was flat at 5,166.01.