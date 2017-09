LONDON – Europe’s stock markets were in retreat in morning trading on Friday after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the second time in a month.The FTSE 100 in London lost the most ground, falling 0.4 percent to 7,263.21, followed by the FTSE MIB in Milan and the DAX in Frankfurt, which were both down 0.1 percent, to 22,257.15 and to 12,535.15, respectively. The CAC 40 in Paris was broadly flat at 5,224.26.The euro traded at $1.19, while the pound fetched $1.33 and the Swedish krona equaled $0.11 at 10:25 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were mostly down, with the morning’s biggest fallers including Yoox Net-a-porter Group, 1.1 percent to 30.62 euros; Italia Independent Group, 6.2 percent to 5.10 euros, and Asos.com, 1.3 percent to 56.26 pounds.Among the few stocks to gain ground were Joules Group, 2.6 percent to 2.80 pounds, and Hennes and Mauritz, 2.4 percent to 218.50 Swedish kronor, after the company reported sales were up 5 percent in the third quarter. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>