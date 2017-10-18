LONDON — Europe’s major markets made small gains in mid-morning trading on Wednesday, with the exception of the FTSE MIB in Milan, which dipped 0.1 percent to 22,322.06.The FTSE 100 in London was up 0.4 percent to 7,542.29, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.3 percent to 13,029.67, and the CAC 40 in Paris, 0.2 percent to 5,372.83.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.32 at 11:10 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Ted Baker, 1.3 percent to 27.95 pounds; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds; Aeffe, 5.5 percent to 2.12 euros, and Burberry, 1.1 percent to 18.92 pounds.Among the stocks that lost the most ground were Zalando, 1.2 percent to 43.48 euros, after the company announced that third-quarter revenues could be as high as 1.08 billion euros, a gain of 29.5 percent, although the group said it might register a loss in the quarter.Yoox Net-a-porter Group was down 1 percent to 32.85 euros; Italia Independent Group, 2.2 percent to 4.89 euros, and Koovs.com, 4.4 percent to 0.28 pounds. Asos.com dipped 0.9 percent to 56.96 pounds, after the company announced earlier this week that revenues were up 33 percent while profits before tax more than doubled, boosted by the weaker pound. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>