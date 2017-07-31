LONDON – Europe’s major markets were on the upswing in early afternoon trading on Monday, with the FTSE MIB in Milan leading the way.

The Italian market rose 0.6 percent to 21,566.98, followed by the FTSE 100 in London and the DAX in Frankfurt, both of which were up 0.2 percent to 7,385.91 and 12,184.24, respectively. The CAC 40 in Paris edged up 0.1 percent to 5,134.01.