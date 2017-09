LONDON — Europe’s stock markets were in decline in mid-morning trading on Wednesday, with the exception of the FTSE MIB in Milan, which was up 0.3 percent to 21,809.37.The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.6 percent to 7,331.40, followed by the CAC 40 in Paris, down 0.3 percent to 5,072.84, and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.2 percent to 12,100.69.The euro traded at $1.19, while the pound fetched $1.30 and the Swiss franc equaled $1.05 at 11:25 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were uneven, with the morning’s biggest fallers including Joules, down 3 percent to 2.95 pounds; Ted Baker, 1.3 percent to 24.44 pounds; Burberry, 1.2 percent to 17.63 pounds; Mulberry, 2.1 percent to 10.70 pounds; Salvatore Ferragamo, 1.2 percent to 23.52 euros, and Safilo Group, 1.1 percent to 5.60 euros.Among the few stocks to gain ground were Next, up 1.2 percent to 43.20 pounds; Gemfields, 2 percent to 0.32 pounds, and Boohoo.com, 5.5 percent to 2.42 pounds, after Barclays issued an upbeat report on the company, saying its new subsidiary, PrettyLittleThing, has been showing “extremely strong” growth in the U.K. Click Here for the WWD Global Stock Tracker >>