LONDON – Europe’s stock markets were down in early afternoon trading on Thursday, with the FTSE 100 in London the only one to gain ground.

The British market climbed 0.3 percent to 7,408.88, while the CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.6 percent to 5,222.16, followed by the FTSE MIB in Milan, 0.4 percent to 20,961.63, and the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.2 percent to 12,626.52.