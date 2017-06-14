LONDON — Europe’s major markets were on the rise in mid-morning trading on Wednesday, with the CAC 40 in Paris leading the way.

The French market was up 0.9 percent to 5,308.59, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.5 percent to 12,830.06, and the FTSE 100 in London, 0.3 percent to 7,519.09. The FTSE MIB in Milan rose 0.1 percent to 21,114.06.