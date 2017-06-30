LONDON – Europe’s major markets were uneven in mid-morning trading on Friday, with the FTSE MIB in Milan and the CAC 40 in Paris both gaining ground.

The Italian market was up 0.6 percent to 20,819.86, followed by France's CAC 40, 0.4 percent to 5,172.45. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2 percent to 7,336.06, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, which was broadly flat at 12,413.94.