LONDON – Europe’s major markets were uneven in mid-morning trading on Monday, while retail and luxury stocks were mostly up.The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.5 percent to 7,412.23, followed by the DAX in Frankfurt, 0.3 percent to 12,868.20. The CAC 40 in Paris and the FTSE MIB in Milan were both flat at 5,329.58 and at 22,692.88, respectively.The euro traded at $1.18, while the pound fetched $1.34, and the Swiss franc equaled $1.03 at 11:30 a.m. CET.Retail and luxury stocks were on the rise, with the morning’s biggest gainers including Joules Group, 2.9 percent to 2.70 pounds; Burberry Group, 1.5 percent to 17.86 pounds; and Adidas, 1.3 percent to 193.80 euros.Also on the rise were Mulberry Group, 1.5 percent to 10.95 pounds, and Sainsbury’s, 1.3 percent to 2.41 pounds.Among the few stocks that lost ground were Koovs.com, 3.3 percent to 0.26 pounds and Safilo Group, 0.8 percent to 5.61 euros.