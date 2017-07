PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton maintained strong momentum in the second quarter, though it reiterated that it remained cautious about prospects for the second half as is starts to face tougher comparisons.

The parent of brands including Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Sephora and Bulgari said revenues, including for the first-time German luggage-maker Rimowa, rose 15 percent in the three months to June 30 to 9.83 billion euros. Organic growth was 12 percent, above a market consensus forecast of 10 percent growth.