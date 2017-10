TOKYO — Fast Retailing said Thursday that the company's net profit for its most recent fiscal year more than doubled, as both profit and revenue reached all-time highs. It attributed the large gain to a strong performance by its flagship Uniqlo brand outside Japan, as well as a foreign exchange gain and the narrowing of impairment losses.

Net profit for the 12 months ended Aug. 31 totaled 119.2 billion yen, or $1.06 billion. In the same period a year earlier, the company posted a profit of 48 billion yen.