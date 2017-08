The second quarter was not good to Fossil Group Inc., which saw the company swing into the red in a big way.

For the three months ended July 1, the company's net loss tallied $344.7 million, or $7.11 a diluted share, compared with net income of $6 million, or 12 cents, a year earlier. The loss included non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, a restructuring charge and the negative impact of changes in foreign currency.