With global IPO activity on the rise, now could be the right time for accessible luxury firm SMCP to pursue a public listing.

The Parisian company said Wednesday that it is considering a public listing of its shares on Euronext Paris. It also said its majority shareholder, Shandong Ruyi Technology Group, supports the plan and would remain a majority shareholder post any listing of shares. The listing is subject to market conditions and would allow the company to grow its brands and to “pursue its mission to spread Parisian chic around the world.”