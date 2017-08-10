PARIS – Henkel AG posted a 10.3 percent gain in second-quarter net profits, spurred by all three of the company’s business units – beauty care, laundry and home care, and adhesive technologies.

Net income for the three months ended June 30 reached 631 million euros, while sales for the maker of Dial, Persil and Loctite grew 9.6 percent to 5.1 billion euros.