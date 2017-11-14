PARIS – Henkel AG on Tuesday raised its earnings forecast for the full year, after reporting adjusted net income increased 8.1 percent and sales advanced 4.9 percent in the third quarter, bolstered by all of the company’s business units – beauty care, laundry and home care, and adhesive technologies.The German maker of Dial, Schwarzkopf, Persil and Loctite maintained its guidance for organic sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent in 2017, yet said it foresees a gain of around 9 percent for adjusted earnings per preferred share, up from the formerly reported 7 percent to 9 percent.In the three months ended Sept. 30, the company’s adjusted net income reached 666 million euros, while revenues were 4.98 billion euros. On an organic basis, third-quarter sales were up 3 percent.Chief executive officer Hans Van Byler called the consumer goods market “an increasingly challenging environment.”“We expect the overall volatile and uncertain market environment to continue. Currency effects will have an increasingly negative impact,” he said in a statement. “The difficult conditions in the consumer goods markets are likely to persist.”In the first nine months of the year, Henkel’s adjusted net income advanced 10 percent to 1.95 billion euros. Company sales gained 9.3 percent to 15.14 billion euros.