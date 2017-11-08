Hermès' first store in a mall in India, in New Delhi.
PARIS — Hermès International posted a 6.4 percent rise in third quarter sales as currency rates dragged on brisk business from all geographic regions.Sales at the maker of high-end bags totaled 1.34 billion euros over the period, up 11 percent at constant exchange rates, with double-digit growth from all regions, except the Americas and Japan, up 8.7 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.Elsewhere in Asia, sales grew 12 percent at constant rates.“There were no major surprises in regional trends,” noted Rogerio Fujimori, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, citing growth led by Europe and Asia, followed by steady growth in the Americas and Japan’s single-digit uptick.Hermès reiterated its caution that the first-half performance, which was boosted by foreign exchange rate hedges from the previous year, could not be projected for the full year, while noting its “ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates.”In terms of divisions, the perfumes business – one of company’s smaller activities – grew the fastest, up 23 percent at constant rates, fueled by the launch of Twilly d’Hermès perfume, a scent designed to appeal to a younger set.Ready-to-wear, apparel and accessories sales grew by 12 percent at constant rates, lifted by fashion accessories and shoes, the company said.Sales at the largest division, leather goods and saddlery, rose 9.3 percent, thanks to a diverse range of models that includes Constance and Halzan bags in addition to the company’s trademark Birkin and Kelly bags. Hermes targets around 10 percent annual growth for the division.Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca noted the leather goods division’s performance fell short of a consensus forecast of 10 percent, but overall, the 11 percent quarterly sales growth beat analysts’ expectations of 8.7 percent, thanks to ready-to-wear, silk, fashion and perfumes activities.RBC earlier this month slightly raised its target price for Hermès to 425 euros from a previous level of 420 euros, citing higher expectations for the ready-to-wear division, the company’s second largest.The RBC analysts also praised the company for the diversity of its handbag offering.“Hermès is now successful in more than 10 bag families, with a nice mix of highly exclusive and ‘accessible’ items reflecting production cost and craftsmanship differentials, which somewhat reduces its dependence on Kelly and Birkin,” said RBC in its November note.RBC also highlighted the company’s efforts to secure production capacity as supporting its expectations for leather goods growth in the region of 9 percent to 10 percent per year through 2020.Hermès is building two new leather workshops in France, which will created 500 jobs, one near Bordeaux and another in a region neighboring Paris, set to open in 2020.The company’s silk and textiles activity, as well the ‘other products’ division, which includes John Lobb shoes and Puiforcat tableware, both grew at a clip of 17 percent.Watches lagged the other divisions, climbing 6.2 percent, showing a gradual but continued improvement.Hermès, which is celebrating the meaning of objects throughout the year, held a cocktail event on Tuesday in honor of an exhibit dedicated to its longtime window display designer Leïla Menchari in a wing of the Grand Palais in Paris. Guests including Azzedine Alaïa and Carla Sozzani joined Hermès chief executive officer Axel Dumas to pay their respects to Menchari, who retired in 2014.
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion