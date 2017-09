PARIS – Hermès International on Thursday reported net profit rose 11 percent in the first half, though it cautioned this was partly due to one-off factors.The maker of Birkin bags and silk scarves said recurring operating income rose 13 percent to 931 million euros, while the operating margin increased by 40 basis points to 34.3 percent. Consolidated net profit totaled 605 million, representing 22.3 percent of sales.“In the medium-term, despite growing economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world, the group confirms an ambitious goal for revenue growth at constant exchange rates,” Hermès said in a statement.“The performance of the results at the end of June, benefiting from the non-recurring impact of foreign exchange hedging from the year 2016, can not be extrapolated over the full year 2017,” he said.As reported, sales were up 8.9 percent in the second quarter, down from 13.5 percent in the previous three months. Revenues in the three months to June 30 totaled 1.36 billion euros, representing a rise of 8.3 percent at constant exchange rates.That compares with a 15 percent rise in revenues at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and a 25.4 percent increase at Kering, which saw net profit surge 77.6 percent thanks to another outstanding performance from its cash-cow brand Gucci.