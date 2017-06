PARIS — Hennes & Mauritz AB said sales including VAT, converted into Swedish krona, rose 10 percent in the second quarter to 59.5 billion kronor, or $6.7 billion.

In local currencies, sales including VAT rose by 5 percent in the period from March 1 to May 31. Sales excluding VAT amounted to 51.4 billion kronor, or $5.8 billion, an increase of 10 percent. H&M is scheduled to publish full first-half results on June 29.