PARIS – Hennes & Mauritz AB saw a 10.1 percent increase in its net profit in the three months to May 31, to 5.9 billion kronor, or $663.8 million.

The Swedish fast-fashion retailer registered growth in net sales of 9.6 percent to 51.38 billion kronor, or $5.78 billion, boosted by strong sales in the U.K., Scandinavia and Eastern Europe as well as online, which it said now accounts for 25 to 30 percent of its sales in some established markets, and new formats.