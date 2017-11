PARIS — Hugo Boss slightly raised its full-year forecasts as it reported flat earnings for the third quarter.The German fashion group now expects a small increase in sales, up from a previous target of largely stable sales and earnings.Net income was unchanged at 80.3 million euros over the quarter, while sales inched up 1 percent to 710.7 million euros, with growth driven by business in Europe.“We are well on track to achieving our goals for 2017 or even exceeding some of them,” said the group’s chief executive officer Mark Langer.The company noted an improvement in its own retail business in the U.S. and highlighted growth in the U.K. and China over the quarter. The group's wholesale business overall continued to decline, however, the company noted.Hugo Boss is working to overhaul its business by stepping up the online component of its wholesale channel and rolling out a new store concept. It recently reopened stores in Geneva and Birmingham under the new concept.The group said it expects sales in its own retail stores to increase at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, adjusted for currencies, with its license business growing at a double-digit percentage rate, while wholesale sales will decline in the low- to mid-single-digit rate.