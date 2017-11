Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported slight declines for the fourth quarter because of recent hurricanes.Net sales were down 0.2 percent year-over-year to $974.2 million, and same-store sales were down 1.4 percent for the quarter. Reported diluted earnings per share were 27 cents, down 25 percent from the year-ago period. That dip was caused by expenses related to the company's restructuring plan. Sally said Thursday it would also restructure international operations.Sally Beauty spent much of 2017 restructuring North American operations, which cost about $22.7 million. Going forward, the restructuring will be focusing on international operations, especially in Europe, and result in between $12 million and $14 million in restructuring charges.For the full year, Sally Beauty posted net sales of $3.94 billion, down 0.4 percent year-over-year. Same-store sales were down 0.7 percent. The hurricanes affected full-year numbers by about 20 basis points, the company said.Sally Beauty said hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria resulted in store closures starting in August. "The negative impact of the hurricanes on sales growth and same-store sales growth was approximately 80 basis points and 70 basis points, respectively," the company said.“Even after considering the challenges created by the natural disasters in the quarter, which impacted August and September, our revenue fell short of our expectations,” said Chris Brickman, president and chief executive officer. “However, the modest decline in consolidated net sales was offset by the successful completion of our 2017 restructuring plan, tight control of discretionary expenses, the successful refinancing of a large portion of our long-term debt and the continued use of our strong cash flows to acquire shares of our common stock.“Driving revenue and earnings growth remains our top priority. To that end, today we are announcing the commencement of a restructuring of our international operations in order to leverage the full scale of our consolidated European business and deliver additional cost savings," Brickman said."At the same time, we are making investments in our e-commerce capabilities that will allow us to support two-day delivery to more than 90 percent of U.S. households by the middle of fiscal 2018," he continued. "In addition, we have planned a number of exciting new product launches and improvements to our CRM, marketing and promotional strategies that we expect will build the foundation to drive future growth."Sally Beauty is projecting flat net sales because of the lingering impact of hurricanes, especially Hurricane Maria.