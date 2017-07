Iconix Brand Group Inc. completed the $345 million sale of its interests in Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake, and used the net proceeds to pay down $362 million of debt.

The company has been eyeing ways to pay down its debt, and in May elected to sell its 80 percent interest in the Peanuts brand and 100 percent interest in the Strawberry Shortcake brand to DHX Media Ltd. It used the net proceeds, plus cash on hand, to pay down $362 million in principal. The amount paid down includes $210 million in outstanding balance of the firm’s Senior Secured Term Loan and a mandatory payment of $152 million of Iconix’s Senior Secured Notes issued under its securitization facility. The total debt now is $828 million in principal, or $433 million of Senior Secured Notes, $100 million Variable Funding Note and $295 million of 2018 Convertible Notes.