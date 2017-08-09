By  on August 9, 2017
A shot from Iconix Brand's Candies campaign with actor Sarah Hyland.

A shot from Iconix Brand's Candies campaign with actor Sarah Hyland.

John Haugh, chief executive officer of Iconix Brand Group, said the company's balance sheet has been stabilized, but that it's taking longer than expected to grow the business. 

The company’s preliminary second-quarter results showed a net loss of $16.3 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with net income of $10.6 million a year earlier. This was on operating income of $35.3 million, a 6 percent decline. Licensing revenue fell 10 percent to $61.6 million during the quarter.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus