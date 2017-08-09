John Haugh, chief executive officer of Iconix Brand Group, said the company's balance sheet has been stabilized, but that it's taking longer than expected to grow the business.

The company’s preliminary second-quarter results showed a net loss of $16.3 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with net income of $10.6 million a year earlier. This was on operating income of $35.3 million, a 6 percent decline. Licensing revenue fell 10 percent to $61.6 million during the quarter.