Inditex Net Profit Rises 18% in Q1
The Spanish retail giant’s sales gained 14 percent in the three months ended April 30.
PARIS – Spanish retail giant Inditex said net profit advanced 18 percent in the first quarter of this year as the company continued its worldwide expansion.
The owner of Zara and Massimo Dutti posted a net profit of 645 million euros, or $708.5 million, in the three months ended April 30. Inditex’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to 1.11 billion euros, or $1.22 billion.
