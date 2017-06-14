By  on June 14, 2017

PARIS – Spanish retail giant Inditex said net profit advanced 18 percent in the first quarter of this year as the company continued its worldwide expansion.

The owner of Zara and Massimo Dutti posted a net profit of 645 million euros, or $708.5 million, in the three months ended April 30. Inditex’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to 1.11 billion euros, or $1.22 billion.

