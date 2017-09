PARIS — Spanish retail giant Inditex said profit rose 9 percent in the first half of the year to 1.37 billion euros, as all regions clocked sales growth.Revenues at the world’s biggest clothing retailer climbed 11.5 percent over the period to reach 11.67 billion euros, as the company continued its push into foreign markets, with new store openings in 35 countries over the period. On a like-for-like basis, sales rose 6 percent.The performance reflected the “strength and sustainability of our integrated offline-online store model,” Inditex chairman and chief executive Pablo Isla said in a statement. The company has an online business in around half of the 94 markets where it operates. It plans to launch its Zara website in India, where it opened a flagship store in Mumbai in the second quarter, on Oct. 4.Its gross margin — a key indicator of profitability — stood at 56.4 percent, down 40 basis points from the same period in 2016.Inditex said that sales in local currencies in stores and online have grown 12 percent between August and September 2017.