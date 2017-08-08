Major launches mean major promotional spending for Inter Parfums Inc.
The company spent much of its earnings call Tuesday justifying its anticipated 21 percent advertising and promotional spend (based on revenues), which includes advertising as well as in-store displays, to Wall Street analysts.
