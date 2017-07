LONDON – International sales and the Easter holiday lifted first-quarter revenue at Marks and Spencer Group by 2.7 percent to 2.53 billion pounds, or $3.24 billion, with revenue up 1.8 percent in constant currency.

The struggling clothing and home division dipped 0.5 percent to 852.1 million pounds, or $1.1 billion, in the three months to July 1, when the food division was up 4.5 percent to 1.4 billion pounds, or $1.79 billion. Dollar figures have been calculated at average exchange rates for the three-month period.