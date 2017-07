MILAN — Investments last year dented the Versace Group's profitability on the back of increasing revenues, but the Milan-based fashion house on Monday expressed confidence in its strategy and growth potential.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, Versace registered a loss of 7.4 million euros, or $8.1 million, compared with a profit of 15.3 million euros, or $17 million, in 2015.