BERLIN – Ongoing investments, including a new premium, fee-based membership program, continued to impact Zalando’s operative earnings performance in the second quarter.

In preliminary figures released Tuesday, the Berlin-based e-tail giant said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the quarter reached 80 million euros to 86 million euros, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.3 percent to 7.8 percent. This compares to an adjusted EBIT of 81 million euros and an EBIT margin of 8.8 percent in the same prior-year period.