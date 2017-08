J. Crew is trying to move on with its debt restructuring, but it still has some resentful lenders to get out of its way.

To that end, the struggling retailer is pushing a New York state court to reject a lawsuit by minority term loan lenders Eaton Vance Management and Highland Capital Management, which hold a roughly 10 percent stake in J. Crew’s $1.56 billion debt load, looking to halt a recent debt exchange and essentially force the company into default.